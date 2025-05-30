Danish Ambassador condemns terrorism, shows sympathy toward India

Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, Danish Ambassador to India noted that Denmark was among the first nations to denounce the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Kristensen, in conversation with ANI, said that Denmark, as a non-permanent UNSC member, has condemned terrorism and made it clear to the Indian government as well.

"Denmark was among the first countries to not only express its sympathy and condolences to the Indian government and to the Indian people in the aftermath of the horrific terror attack that happened, but we were also very strong in condemning terrorism wherever it takes place, and this has been a consistent Danish line, so we have made that very clear to the Indian government. We have also made it very clear at the UN Security Council, where we are currently a non-permanent member," he said.

Kristensen said that Denmark does not have any specific cooperation on counter terrorism with India. But Denmark cooperates with India in the UN and elsewhere.

"As for the bilateral cooperation, we don't have any specific cooperation on counterterrorism, but of course we cooperate with India and other countries in multilateral fora, whether it's the UN Security Council or elsewhere to fight this fight terrorism wherever it occurs because this is a strong Danish position," he said.

He said that Denmark has a strong relationship with India, where in 2021, both countries established a green strategic partnership.

"I think Denmark today has a very strong relationship with India. Back in 2021, we established a green strategic partnership. This was the first, not the first strategic partnership, of course, that India has with other countries, but it's the first green one, and I think that that is also an indication of what it is that you know we can offer each other," he said.

He added that India can use the extensive skills Denmark has to offer in the field of technology.

"Denmark has a lot of experience within the green transition, whether it's energy, water, agriculture, or how you make that more sustainable, and India is already making a lot of progress, but it has a lot of scale that we don't have. So I think it's a perfect match in terms of Denmark offering some skills, and India has this massive scale where you can test and try out these technologies and solutions," he said.

The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, arrived in Denmark on Friday. Indian Ambassador to Copenhagen, Manish Prabhat, received the delegation.

The All-Party Parliamentary Delegation was given a detailed briefing by Prabhat on India-Denmark bilateral relations of "Green Strategic Partnership", shared values and issues of mutual concern, including the challenge of combating terrorism globally.

The delegation, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, includes BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, M J Akbar, Ghulam Ali Khatana and Samik Bhattacharya; Amar Singh from Congress MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi from Shiv Sena (UBT) and former diplomat Pankaj Saran.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in France, the UK, Germany, the EU, Italy and Denmark.