Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pahalgam terror attack: EAM S Jaishankar speaks to EU counterpart

Pahalgam terror attack: EAM S Jaishankar speaks to EU counterpart

Following the phone conversation, Jaishankar welcomed European Union's strong condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations

Tuesday, March 18, 2025: Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto, as part of the ‘Raisina Dialogue 2025’, in New Delhi. (@DrSJaishankar on X via PTI Photo)

Following the phone conversation, Jaishankar welcomed European Union's strong condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:39 PM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to his counterpart from European Union Kaja Kallas and discussed the Pahalgam terror attack.

Following the phone conversation, Jaishankar welcomed European Union's strong condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

"Good to speak with EU HRVP @kajakallas this evening. Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Welcome European Union's strong condemnation of terrorism in all forms and manifestations," Jaishankar said on X.

Kallas also spoke to Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

"Rising tensions between India and Pakistan are alarming. I urge both sides to show restraint and pursue dialogue to ease the situation. Escalation helps no one," he posted on X.

 

"I spoke to both @DrSJaishankar and @MIshaqDar50 today to convey these messages," he said.

Topics : Pahalgam attack S Jaishankar External Affairs Ministry Pakistan-India

First Published: May 02 2025 | 9:39 PM IST

