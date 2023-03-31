Home / India News / Dark clouds, gloomy weather in Delhi; thunderstorms with hail predicted

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 1:34 PM IST
Residents of Delhi are bracing for another rainy day on Friday after the weather office predicted thunderstorms accompanied by hail.

The weather in the national capital has remained gloomy with the minimum temperature settling a notch below normal at 16.8 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 27 degrees, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Thunderstorms with hail are predicted for Friday, an IMD official said.

The national capital's roads and lanes still bear the signs of Thursday's rain. Delhi reported 16 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Strong winds followed by a thunderstorm hit the national capital for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 5.8 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm on Thursday. The Palam Observatory recorded 1.1 mm precipitation while the observatories at Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar received 7.6 mm, 4.5 mm and trace rainfall, respectively.

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 12:06 PM IST

