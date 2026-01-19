Home / India News / Datanomics: Cold wave blankets North India as temperatures plunge

Datanomics: Cold wave blankets North India as temperatures plunge

A severe cold wave grips parts of India, pushing temperatures to near-freezing levels and highlighting a sharp rise in cold-related deaths and regional winter extremes

winters, bonfire
premium
Over the years, cold waves have become deadlier
Sneha Sasikumar
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2026 | 11:53 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
A severe cold wave has gripped parts of North India, with Delhi recording a minimum temperature of 2.9 degrees Celsius on January 16, the coldest morning in three years. Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and other North Indian states, are also experiencing near-freezing temperatures, and dense fog has disrupted transport and daily routines. According to official data, exposure to the cold claimed a total of 6,974 lives between 2015 and 2023 — 733 deaths in 2023 alone. 
 
Cold waves taking more lives
 
Over the years, cold waves have become deadlier. In 2023, cold exposure claimed 11.4 per cent of all deaths caused by natural forces, the highest proportion since 2015. In the decade ended in 2023, this share ranged between 7.9 per cent and 11.4 per cent.
 
 
Down from 2019 peak
 
Despite longer cold spells in some regions, the number of cold wave days in India remains relatively low. India saw 40 cold wave days in 2024, far below the 2019 peak of 103 days.
 
 
Comparison across states
 
Jammu & Kashmir recorded the highest share of cold wave days at 30 per cent in 2024, while Delhi and Bihar both hit decade-high levels of 17.5 per cent. In 2022, all top five states, except Haryana, saw a decline in cold wave days compared to 2014. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

1,790 plots allocated to investors in last six months in Rajasthan

Premium

Delhi airport plans to shut third runway from February 16 for upgrade

India, UAE set $200 billion trade target, deepen nuclear and infra ties

Video of man urinating at Delhi Metro station triggers public outrage

India-EU Summit: Bilateral trade, defence and mobility deals on table

Topics :cold waveNorth India cold waveWinter in Indiawinter

First Published: Jan 19 2026 | 11:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story