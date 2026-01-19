Datanomics: Cold wave blankets North India as temperatures plunge

A severe cold wave has gripped parts of North India, with Delhi recording a minimum temperature of 2.9 degrees Celsius on January 16, the coldest morning in three years. Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and other North Indian states, are also experiencing near-freezing temperatures, and dense fog has disrupted transport and daily routines. According to official data, exposure to the cold claimed a total of 6,974 lives between 2015 and 2023 — 733 deaths in 2023 alone.