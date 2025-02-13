Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Maha Kumbh: Vaishnaw reviews crowd management, ensures train services

Vaishnaw instructed the officials to ensure that trains are made available for pilgrims in all directions

Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw
Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reviewed crowd management situation at eight railway stations of Prayagraj
Press Trust of India
Feb 13 2025
Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reviewed crowd management situation at eight railway stations of Prayagraj in the war room at the Rail Bhavan on Wednesday.

Vaishnaw instructed the officials to ensure that trains are made available for pilgrims in all directions, according to a press statement released by the ministry.

"He also mentioned that the Prayagraj division has been directed to run extra trains as needed to ease passenger congestion while ensuring passenger comfort in the holding areas," the statement said.

It added that by 6 pm on February 12, 2025, 225 trains were operated for the convenience of passengers, with over 12.46 lakh passengers having travelled.

On Tuesday, 343 trains were operated, carrying more than 14.69 lakh passengers, the press note said.

The ministry maintained that information related to trains is continuously being provided by the Indian Railways through various channels, including special bulletins, the Mahakumbh area holding zones, railway stations, social media and other media outlets.

"For the convenience of passengers, four holding areas near Prayagraj junction railway station (each with a capacity of 5,000) have fully been operational," the ministry said.

"Additionally, a new holding area at Khusrobagh with a capacity 100,000 passengers has been operational today on the occasion of Maghi Purnima with Special arrangements for lodging, meals, and other essentials have been made so that waiting passengers can stay comfortably until they board their trains," it added.

Ashwini Vaishnaw Maha Kumbh Mela Indian Railways

Feb 13 2025

