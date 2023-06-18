Home / India News / 'Deeply distressed by recent clashes..,' says West Bengal Governor

'Deeply distressed by recent clashes..,' says West Bengal Governor

After paying a visit to violence-hit Canning, Governor Bose said that he was "deeply distressed" with the clashes which took place on the last day of filing nominations for the panchayat elections

ANI Politics
'Deeply distressed by recent clashes..,' says West Bengal Governor

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2023 | 12:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After paying a visit to violence-hit Canning in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday said that he was "deeply distressed" with the clashes which took place on the last day of filing nominations for the panchayat elections.

"I had seen myself what happened here. I have heard that it is a war. I am deeply distressed. This is not an acceptable situation. The common man has their rights. Many things have been reported here," the Governor said while addressing a press conference here.

Bose visited violence affected area of Canning in South 24 Parganas district. The area witnessed sporadic violence between two groups of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers ahead of panchayat polls.

He further said that being a "custodian of the Constitution", he cannot let these incidents happen.

"I have a commitment. We the people of India make our Constitution. Governor is a custodian of the Constitution and I defend it. Unfortunately, in some pockets, I have visited. I have met the victims. I am determined to stand by the people," he added.

The Governor further said that he has approached the West Bengal government and Chief Secretary regarding the recent clashes.

"I have approached to government and Chief Secretary. This is Tagore's Bengal where the mind is without fear and the head is held high," Bose said.

Earlier on June 16, WB Governor visited Bhangar, South 24 Parganas, to assess the impact of recent violence during nominations for panchayat elections on Friday.

Talking to media persons, CV Ananda Bose said, "I interacted with the victims of violence and locals. I can assure the people of Bengal that violence will be the first victim in this election. The perpetrators of violence will be silenced in a permanent way under the Constitution and law of the land. Peace-loving people of Bengal should be able to exercise their franchise (in panchayat polls)."

To maintain order, heavy security deployments have been made in the South 24 Parganas district. Tension and unease prevailed in several areas, particularly in the Bhangar block, where clashes between supporters of the ruling TMC and the Naushad Siddiqui-led Indian Secular Front (ISF) have occurred over the past two days.

The panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held in a single phase on July 8, with the counting of votes scheduled for July 11.

The panchayat polls in West Bengal are likely to see a fierce contest between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress, which is being touted as a litmus test for both parties ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee to leave for three-day tour to West Bengal districts

100 firms likely to start producing green fireworks soon in West Bengal

TMC MLA threatens to restrict movement of central agencies in Bengal

WBSSC scam: More relatives of TMC leaders in list of terminated staff

Legal crisis erupts in Bengal over slander campaign against HC judge

Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude on Richter scale hits Ladakh near Leh

LIVE: Irate mob in Manipur attacks BJP prez's house, torches party office

27 people die in Bihar due to heatwave, temp beyond 40 degree Celsius

LIC announces relaxations to mitigate hardships for victims of cyclone

Union Health Minister calls for coordination to tackle floods in Assam

Topics :West Bengalviolence

First Published: Jun 18 2023 | 1:13 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story