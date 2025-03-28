Home / India News / Govt notifies transfer of Yashwant Varma to Allahabad HC amid cash scandal

The controversy erupted days after a fire at Justice Varma's residence led to the discovery of large sums of cash

Yashwant Varma
Yashwant Varma (Photo/X)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
The Ministry of Law and Justice on Friday, March 28, notified the transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi High Court to his parent Allahabad High Court amid row over alleged discovery of cash from his official residence in Delhi, reported PTI.
 
Earlier this week, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended his transfer back to the Allahabad High Court asserting the move was separate from an in-house probe being ordered over the alleged discovery of cash from his residence.
 

Cash scandal sparks controversy 

The controversy erupted days after a fire at Justice Varma’s residence led to the discovery of large sums of cash. The incident triggered allegations of corruption, which Justice Varma has denied, claiming he is being “framed”. 
 
A video of the recovered burnt cash was reportedly shared by the Delhi Police Commissioner with the Delhi High Court Chief Justice and later uploaded to the Supreme Court’s website. The court also published a report by the Delhi High Court Chief Justice on the incident, along with Justice Varma’s response.  
In response to the allegations, CJI Khanna initiated an in-house probe and set up a three-member committee on March 22. The committee has already begun its investigation.

On Friday, the Supreme Court also declined to entertain a petition seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Justice Varma stating, “The in-house inquiry is ongoing. If the report finds something wrong, an FIR can be directed, or the matter can be referred to Parliament. Today is not the time to consider it.”
 
First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

