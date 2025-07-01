Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 10:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Parliament panels to review civil aviation safety, AI171 crash next week

Parliament panels to review civil aviation safety, AI171 crash next week

Standing Committee and PAC to hear Civil Aviation Ministry, regulators and airlines next week on safety issues, fees regulation and the Air India AI171 crash in June

The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12.

The crash site of Air India Ltd. Flight 171 in Ahmedabad, India, on June 12. | Image: Bloomberg

Archis Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least two parliamentary panels are slated to undertake a review of India’s aviation sector next week.
 
On 9 July, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture will hear the Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation on the subject of “Overall review of safety in the civil aviation sector”, according to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. 
 
Janata Dal (United) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Jha-led panel’s scheduled interaction with the Civil Aviation Ministry Secretary will come less than a month after the crash of Air India flight AI171. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner went down moments after take-off from Ahmedabad on 12 June, killing 241 people on board.
 
 
At its meeting on 8 July, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which Congress’ K C Venugopal heads, will seek oral evidence from representatives of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA), Airports Authority of India (AAI), AAI Cargo Logistics and Allied Services Company Ltd (AAICLAS), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and other concerned organisations, including airport operators and airlines, on the subject of “Levy and regulation of fees, tariffs, user charges etc. on public infrastructure and other public utilities”. The overall safety of the civil aviation sector is also likely to come up during the PAC’s discussions, sources said. 
 

More From This Section

S. Jaishankar

LIVE: India expect Quad partners to understand its position on terrorism, says EAM Jaishankar

CCPA, Central Consumer Protection Authority, ORDER, JUSTICE, COURT ORDER

NHAI faces court scrutiny after 3 deaths in 40-hour Indore bypass jam

x, Twitter

Centre using ministries to sidestep Section 69A safeguards: X to K'taka HC

LK Advani, Advani

Terrorists behind pipe-bomb plot targeting L K Advani held after 30 years

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP gets 5 new state chiefs; stage set for party president's poll

Topics : Aviation News ahmedabad plane crash airlines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon