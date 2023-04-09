Home / India News / Delhi adds 699 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate of 21.15%: Govt data

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 10:08 PM IST
Delhi on Sunday logged 699 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 21.15 per cent, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

Four people suffering from COVID-19 died in the city. However, the health bulletin stated that COVID-19 was the primary cause of death in just one case.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has risen to 20,14,637. The death toll stands at 26,540, the bulletin stated.

Delhi saw 535 COVID-19 cases on Saturday with a positivity rate of 23.05 per cent.

The capital logged 733 cases -- the highest in more than seven months -- on Friday with a positivity rate of 19.93 per cent.

On Thursday, 606 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 16.98 per cent, and one fatality.

On Wednesday, Delhi added 509 cases with a positivity rate of 26.54 per cent, the highest in nearly 15 months. In January last year, the positivity rate had touched the 30-per cent mark.

According to the bulletin, 3,305 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Delhi on Saturday.

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 9:22 PM IST

