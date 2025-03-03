Delhi Metro travel made smarter: Real-time updates, smarter display screens

The Delhi Metro is upgrading its Passenger Information Display System (PIDS) across stations and trains to incorporate the latest technological advancements. As part of this initiative, 110 display units will be upgraded at 18 stations along the Yellow Line, according to a report by The Times of India.

PIDS plays a crucial role in providing commuters with real-time updates on train arrivals and departures.

The upgraded display units are designed to automatically adjust brightness based on surrounding light conditions, ensuring visibility without causing discomfort to passengers. These screens will be capable of displaying a mix of static and dynamic content, including messages, images, and videos.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), PIDS units have been strategically installed in key locations at each station, such as concourses for entry-related updates, platforms for train arrival and departure information, and entry/exit points to assist with navigation and scheduling.

The report quoted a DMRC official as saying that the PIDS upgrade is being carried out as per operational requirements. Recently, 44 display units were upgraded at seven stations on Line 6 (Heritage Line) between Kashmere Gate and Janpath.

The official further mentioned that work on 18 stations along Line 2 (Yellow Line) from GTB Nagar to Qutub Minar would include the installation of 72 double-sided displays on platforms and 38 single-sided displays in concourse areas.

The Delhi Metro initially introduced dual-screen PIDS in Phase-II, allowing for bilingual train arrival and destination updates in Hindi and English. In Phase-III, LED-based display systems were introduced, featuring digital clocks and the capability to showcase informative videos.

With the ongoing Phase-IV expansion, DMRC has fully transitioned to true LED-based PIDS at new stations, ensuring that screens not only adapt brightness for passenger comfort but also support information display in Hindi, regional languages, and English.

The official said the number of PIDS units installed at each station depends on factors such as station size and design. Alongside station upgrades, DMRC has also enhanced in-train passenger information boards (PIBs), replacing older LED screens and static route maps with advanced LCD-based systems.

The new systems offer real-time station updates, indicators for door opening directions, and a clock displaying the current time. Additionally, they include audio-enabled passenger awareness videos and advertisements, improving the overall commuting experience, the news report said.

The upgrades are being rolled out in phases across 70 trains operating on Line 1 as well as Lines 3 and 4.