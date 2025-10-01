Home / India News / Delhi posts best Jan-Sep air quality since 2018, AQI averages 164 this year

Delhi posts best Jan-Sep air quality since 2018, AQI averages 164 this year

The environment ministry said Delhi's average AQI dropped to 164 in Jan-Sep 2025, with no 'severe' days recorded, while PM2.5 and PM10 levels fell to their lowest since 2018, excluding 2020

Delhi Rains, Rain
While the national capital witnessed relatively lower PM2.5 levels, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), annual PM2.5 levels above the recommended limit of 5 µg/m³ are linked to around 1.5 million deaths in India each year.(Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:51 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on Wednesday reported an improvement in Delhi’s air quality for the period from January to September 2025. The average Air Quality Index (AQI) for the city during this period was recorded at 164, compared with 178 in 2024 and 167 in 2023.
 
For the monsoon months of July to September, the city recorded an average AQI of 91, matching 2024 levels and marking one of the lowest readings over the past eight years, excluding 2020 when Covid-related lockdowns were in place, the ministry said.
 
It further added that the January-September period in 2025 did not see any day with AQI exceeding 400, which falls under the ‘Severe’ or ‘Severe+’ categories. In comparison, similar periods in previous years recorded several such days: 3 in 2024 and 2023, 1 in 2022, 6 in 2021, 2 in 2020, 7 in 2019, and 6 in 2018. The period also saw 75 ‘Satisfactory’ (51-100 AQI) air quality days, the highest since 2018, except for 2020. 
 
Concentrations of particulate matter were also lower. Average PM2.5 levels stood at 69 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), compared with 81 µg/m³ in 2024. PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometres or smaller in diameter. These tiny particles, comprising dust, soot, smoke, and liquid droplets, can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, causing respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, lung cancer, and asthma.
 
While the national capital witnessed relatively lower PM2.5 levels, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), annual PM2.5 levels above the recommended limit of 5 µg/m³ are linked to around 1.5 million deaths in India each year.
 
Meanwhile, PM10 levels averaged 161 µg/m³, down from 181 µg/m³ the previous year. These figures represent the lowest readings for the corresponding period since 2018, excluding 2020.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

From gems to gadgets, Delhi lost over $680 crore to theft in 2023

FM to kick off nationwide campaign on unclaimed financial assets on Oct 4

Cabinet clears 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas, 86k students to benefit

PM unveils ₹100 coin and stamp with first depiction of Bharat Mata

Gandhi Jayanti 2025: History, significance and all about 'father of nation'

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi PollutionDelhi airportEnvironment ministryBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story