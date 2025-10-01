Home / India News / FM to kick off nationwide campaign on unclaimed financial assets on Oct 4

The campaign will be inaugurated by the Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister on October 4 from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, an official statement said

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala
During the campaign, the citizens will be provided with on-the-spot guidance on how to search for their unclaimed assets, update records and complete claim procedures. Digital tools and step-by-step demonstrations will also be showcased, an official statement said. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:08 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch a three-month nationwide awareness campaign (October-December 2025) on unclaimed assets in the financial sector, titled 'Apki Poonji, Apka Adhikar (Your Money, Your Right)'.

The campaign is to be launched by the Department of Financial Services under the Finance Ministry, in coordination with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), and the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The campaign will be inaugurated by the Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister on October 4 from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, an official statement said.

Unclaimed financial assets, including insurance policy claims, bank deposits, dividends, shares, and mutual fund proceeds, often remain unclaimed due to the lack of awareness or outdated account details, it added.

During the campaign, the citizens will be provided with on-the-spot guidance on how to search for their unclaimed assets, update records and complete claim procedures. Digital tools and step-by-step demonstrations will also be showcased, it said.

The government is committed to ensuring that every rupee saved by citizens can be rightfully claimed by them, or by their legal heirs and nominees, it said.

The campaign will encourage people to participate actively, spread awareness, and strengthen financial inclusion in every household, according to the statement.

It seeks to empower citizens by providing clear information on how to trace and claim their rightful money, supported by standard operating procedures (SOPs) and frequently asked questions (FAQs) developed by the respective fund regulators to make the process simple and transparent, it added.

A special financial inclusion exhibition will also be organised, featuring stalls from banks, insurance companies, mutual funds, and pension institutions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 7:08 PM IST

