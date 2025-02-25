Delhi AQI remains in 'moderate' category for 5th day, Grap Stage-II lifted

AQI across Delhi-NCR

Delhi's air quality deteriorated once again on Tuesday, but remained in the 'moderate' category for a fifth consecutive day. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 187 at 8 am on February 25, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).The air quality across Delhi-NCR remained in the 'moderate' or 'satisfactory' category. The 24-hour average AQI of Delhi was at 186 as recorded at 4 pm on February 24. In Haryana's Gurugram, the AQI was 198, while in Uttar Pradesh's Noida and Greater Noida, it remained at 144 and 120, respectively.As pollution levels declined, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee on Grap revoked Stage-II curbs under the extant Grap schedule in the entire NCR, with immediate effect.The Centre’s panel attributed the improvement in air quality to a variety of factors such as favourable weather conditions, better mixing height, etc. With the revocation of Stage-II curbs, inter-state buses from NCR states are now permitted to enter Delhi.