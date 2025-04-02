Gujarat: PM Modi announces Rs 2 L ex-gratia for kin of Banaskantha accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over a firecracker explosion in the Banaskantha region of Gujarat that claimed 18 lives and announced the ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the explosion at a firecracker factory in Banaskantha, Gujarat. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected," the Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000," it added.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed grief over the incident and announced financial assistance of ₹4 lakh to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured persons.

"I am in constant touch with the administration regarding the relief, rescue and treatment operations in this accident. I have instructed the administration to ensure that the injured get proper treatment at the earliest. The state government will provide Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured," Patel posted on X.

The death toll from the firecracker blast in the Banaskantha district of Gujarat has reached 18. The explosion occurred at approximately 9:45 am.

According to officials, the explosion at the firecracker godown in the Deesa area on Tuesday morning led to the collapse of the structure, trapping several workers inside. Rescue operations are ongoing as authorities continue to assess the situation.

Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Akshayraj Makwana said that a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

"As soon as we received information about the incident, we initiated relief work. So far, 18 people have died due to the collapse of a slab. An FIR is being filed under Section 304 (causing death by negligence), and strict action will be taken against those responsible," SP Makwana said.

Banaskantha police have formed five teams to identify and nab those responsible for the incident, the SP added.