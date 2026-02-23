Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / India News / Delhi air quality remains 'poor' on Monday, mercury set to cross 30°C

Delhi air quality remains 'poor' on Monday, mercury set to cross 30°C

The weather department's latest bulletin indicates that both minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to remain above normal in the coming days

air pollution, delhi pollution
Vehicles move on a road amid low visibility due to a layer of smog, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 10:23 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Delhi’s air quality remained in the poor category on Monday, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 207, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
Out of the city’s monitoring stations, air quality was recorded as ‘poor’ at 26 stations and ‘moderate’ at 13. Anand Vihar reported the worst air quality, with an AQI of 276.
 
Other key readings included:
 
Ashok Vihar: 237
Bawana: 270
ITO: 177

Also Read

Lutyens statue to be replaced by Rajagopalachari's at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Mexico erupts after cartel boss killed; India issues advisory: What we know

North India to see temperature rise as winter fades; check IMD forecast

Delhi air quality deteriorates on Sunday; mercury set to touch 30°C

Weather today: Mercury set to rise in North India; rain likely over South

Punjabi Bagh: 244
RK Puram: 236
Vivek Vihar: 264
 
As per CPCB classification, an AQI of 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.
 
The city’s air quality is likely to remain in the ‘poor’ category for the next three days.
 

Delhi braces for warmer days

 
Meanwhile, winter is gradually receding from the national capital, with temperatures set to rise in the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
 
Skies are expected to remain mainly clear over the next week, with mist likely during morning hours. Surface winds of 15–25 kmph are expected during the daytime on February 25 and 26.
 
The weather department’s latest bulletin indicates that both minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to remain above normal in the coming days. On Monday, the maximum temperature is expected to cross 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to hover around 14 degrees Celsius.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UP CM holds meetings with top Singapore investment-focused business groups

Why Modi must defy farmers' fury over US trade deal to push agri reforms

Army Public School in Delhi receives bomb threat mail, search underway

Former railway minister, TMC leader Mukul Roy dies of cardiac arrest

Have requested Shah for CBI probe into Ajit Pawar's plane crash: Fadnavis

Topics :Air Quality IndexDelhi air qualityAir qualityDelhi weatherBS Web Reports

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 10:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story