Delhi air quality remains 'poor' on Monday, mercury set to cross 30°C

Delhi’s air quality remained in the poor category on Monday, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 207, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Out of the city’s monitoring stations, air quality was recorded as ‘poor’ at 26 stations and ‘moderate’ at 13. Anand Vihar reported the worst air quality, with an AQI of 276.

Other key readings included:

Ashok Vihar: 237

Bawana: 270

ITO: 177

Punjabi Bagh: 244

RK Puram: 236

Vivek Vihar: 264

As per CPCB classification, an AQI of 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.