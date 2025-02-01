Delhi air quality worsens to 'very poor', rain likely to improve AQI

AQI across Delhi-NCR

Rain likely to bring some relief soon

Delhi and the surrounding regions may witness rain in the firt week of February as two western disturbances are expected to arrive, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD). A spell of rain is expected to improve the air quality in Delhi and surrounding regions.

Delhi weather today

February 1 is expected to have clear skies with dense fog in the morning and at night. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be 12.05 degrees Celsius and 25.52 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi woke up to dense fog with air quality in the very poor category on Saturday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 350 at 8:00 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).Grap-3 restrictions were reimposed in Delhi after the city's AQI dropped to 'severe' on Wednesday (January 29). As long as Stage-3 of Grap is in effect, construction and demolition are not allowed. All non-essential mining activities have been suspended, non-electric, non-CNG, and non-BS-VI diesel interstate buses have been restricted, and schools have been asked to remain closed for students upto Class 5 in Delhi-NCR.Air quality worsened in the National Capital Region (NCR), with most of the regions remaining in the 'poor' or 'very poor' categories. Haryana's Charkhi Dadri recorded an AQI of 287, while Faridabad had an AQI of 248. In UP, AQI in Baghpat stood at 280 while it ws over 200 in the Gautam Buddh Nagar, and 247 in Ghaziabad.