Delhi grapples with dense fog, cold conditions likely to return this month

The average minimum temperature for the month settled at 8.5 degrees Celsius, highest since 2017 when it was 8.7 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologists attributed the warmer-than-usual January to the absence of strong western disturbances, which typically bring rain, lowering the temperature. Delhi air quality was recorded as 'very poor' and the AQI was 350 at 8 am on February 1.

Delhi witnessed dense fog in the early hours of Saturday, while the temperature was recorded at 11.2 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am. February is also expected to remain warmer than ussual because of the rapid changes in weather patterns. But, cold conditions may return to the National Capital Region (NCR) once it rains.February 1 is expected to have clear skies with dense fog in the morning and at night. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be 12.05 degrees Celsius and 25.52 degrees Celsius, respectively.IMD issued dense fog warnings for north Indian states. Reduced visibility increased the problems for those travelling. Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport issued a passenger advisory which stated,"While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flght information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."Light to moderate rainfall and snowfall is expected over western Himalayan regions of North India in the first week of February. A cyclic circulation also lies over Assam, which may bring rainfall in India's northeast states including West Bengal.According to IMD data, the national capital had a rather warm January, with the last day of the month recording a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, making it the city's warmest day in the month since 2019. Night-time temperatures were also higher than usual.