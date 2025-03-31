Delhi sees pleasant weather; temperatures set to rise, AQI remains moderate

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and pleasant weather on Monday morning. Pleasant conditions have prevailed in Delhi-NCR for the past three days due to winds across northern India, offering relief from the heat. However, temperatures are set to rise in the coming days.
Weather updates for today
Delhi might get a brief respite as the maximum temperature is expected to drop today due to the prevailing wind conditions. The sky is expected to remain clear. Monday's forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius. Strong surface winds travelling at speeds of 10 to 20 kmph will prevail during the day.
IMD forecast for the week
No heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over Delhi-NCR till April 5, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On April 1 and 2, Delhi residents will see mostly clear skies, with maximum temperatures reaching 33 to 35 degrees Celsius and 34 to 36 degrees Celsius, respectively. On April 3, skies will likely remain partly cloudy, with temperatures reaching 38 degrees Celsius. Clear skies will return on April 4 and 5, with highs of 38 degrees Celsius. Strong surface winds at 20 to 30 kmph, gusting up to 40 kmph, are expected on April 4. March will end with no major temperature change, while April may bring a significant rise in heat.
Delhi’s AQI update
Delhi’s air quality improved and remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Monday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI)
was recorded at 130 at 7 am on March 31, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 138 at 4 pm on March 30.
Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow
On Tuesday, Delhi is expected to experience a hotter day with clear skies and strong surface winds. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 17 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, respectively.