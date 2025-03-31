Monday, March 31, 2025 | 07:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi sees pleasant weather; temperatures set to rise, AQI remains moderate

Delhi sees pleasant weather; temperatures set to rise, AQI remains moderate

Monday's forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Delhi might get a brief respite as the maximum temperature is expected to drop today due to the prevailing wind conditions. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and pleasant weather on Monday morning. Pleasant conditions have prevailed in Delhi-NCR for the past three days due to winds across northern India, offering relief from the heat. However, temperatures are set to rise in the coming days. 

Weather updates for today

Delhi might get a brief respite as the maximum temperature is expected to drop today due to the prevailing wind conditions. The sky is expected to remain clear. Monday's forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius. Strong surface winds travelling at speeds of 10 to 20 kmph will prevail during the day.  ALSO READ | Delhi air remains 'moderate' for third day, AQI at 130 as temperature rises 

IMD forecast for the week

No heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over Delhi-NCR till April 5, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On April 1 and 2, Delhi residents will see mostly clear skies, with maximum temperatures reaching 33 to 35 degrees Celsius and 34 to 36 degrees Celsius, respectively. On April 3, skies will likely remain partly cloudy, with temperatures reaching 38 degrees Celsius. Clear skies will return on April 4 and 5, with highs of 38 degrees Celsius. Strong surface winds at 20 to 30 kmph, gusting up to 40 kmph, are expected on April 4. March will end with no major temperature change, while April may bring a significant rise in heat. 

Delhi’s AQI update

Delhi’s air quality improved and remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Monday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 130 at 7 am on March 31, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 138 at 4 pm on March 30. 

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

On Tuesday, Delhi is expected to experience a hotter day with clear skies and strong surface winds. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 17 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, respectively.   

More From This Section

Parvesh Verma

Delhi govt to conduct audit of over 260K CCTV cameras installed: Officials

Baramulla Security, Baramulla

Movement of 3 terrorists likely detected in J-K's Kathua, area cordoned off

Eid, Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid preparations in full swing as markets bustle in Kolkata, Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, over the next few days, release the first instalment of the central financial assistance and hand over approval letters to the new beneficiaries of rural housing scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Grameen (PMAY-Gra

'A lot of changes will prevail in our lives': PM Awas Yojna beneficiaries

Eid, Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr today: From banks to markets, here's what's open, what's closed

Topics : Delhi air quality Delhi weather IMD weather forecast weather forecast BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

RR vs CSK LIVE ScoreDC vs SRH LIVE ScoreDC vs SRH Playing 11DC vs SRH Pitch ReportRR vs CSK Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon