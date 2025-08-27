Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Flight operations to Leh affected due to bad weather: Delhi Airport

Flight operations to Leh affected due to bad weather: Delhi Airport

Due to bad conditions in Leh, flight operations to the destination have been affected, said Delhi Airport said in the passenger advisory

Due to the adverse weather conditions in Leh on Tuesday, the Delhi Airport has issued a passenger advisory.

ANI
Aug 27 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

Due to the adverse weather conditions in Leh on Tuesday, the Delhi Airport has issued a passenger advisory stating that flight operations to the destination have been affected.

"Due to bad conditions in Leh, flight operations to the destination have been affected. We are working closely with all the stakeholders to support passengers and minimise inconvenience. For specific flight information, kindly contact the respective airline," the Delhi Airport said in the passenger advisory on X.

The India Meteorological Department forecast says "Partly cloudy sky to light rain" for Srinagar and Jammu today. For New Delhi, IMD has issued a "Thunderstorm with rain" forecast from today till August 30. The maximum temperature in Delhi today is 33, and the minimum is 23.

 

Meanwhile, continuous rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir has led to a sharp rise in water levels of several rivers and streams, triggering flash floods in parts of the Jammu region.

A raging Ravi River breached the banks in the Lakhanpur area of Kathua after all gates of the Ranjit Sagar Dam on the river were opened as the water level increased due to heavy rainfall. Amid heavy rainfall, the CRPF 121 Bn office in Kathua, situated near the banks of the Ravi River, suffered damage. The jawans shifted their Battalion office to a safe location.

Speaking to the reporters, Kathua DC, Rajesh Sharma, said, "It has been raining incessantly here for the last 36 hours...Due to this, the water level has risen in all the rivers, and they are flowing at the danger mark. As a precautionary measure, I spoke with the School Education Director yesterday and he issued an order to close schools...Our field staff are on the ground and alerting people." Sharma further urged people to remain vigilant and avoid travelling near water bodies.

Moreover, the water level of the Chenab River touched Pul Doda, as it flows in spate in Doda following continuous heavy rainfall. Anand urged the people of Doda city, Kishtwar, and Bhaderwah not to leave their homes under any circumstances. In the event of any emergency, they should contact the police or civil administration.

On Tuesday, thirty people lost their lives after heavy rains triggered a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra, said Paramvir Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi. The landslide occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari cave temple, located on the route to the Vaishno Devi shrine.

"A landslide incident has occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, some injuries are feared. Rescue operations are underway along with the required manpower and machinery. Jai Mata Di," the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) had said in a post on X.

The Jammu region has been experiencing intense monsoon showers for the past few days, causing rivers to swell, triggering landslides, and disrupting normal life in low-lying and hilly areas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

