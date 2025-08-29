Services hit on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line during peak morning hours

Metro services on a stretch of the Yellow Line from Vishwavidyalya to Central Secretariat were disrupted on Friday morning during peak office and school hours, causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters.

According to officials, trains were running with delays between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat stations, while normal services were maintained across all other corridors of the network.

Several passengers complained that the travel time from Vishwavidyalaya to GTB Nagar, which usually takes only a few minutes, stretched to nearly 50 minutes because of the disruption.

Many said the delays left them struggling to reach offices and schools on time.

DMRC said services were being gradually normalised and efforts were underway to restore smooth operations on the affected section.