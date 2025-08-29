Home / India News / Services hit on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line during peak morning hours

Services hit on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line during peak morning hours





Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 10:41 AM IST
Metro services on a stretch of the Yellow Line from Vishwavidyalya to Central Secretariat were disrupted on Friday morning during peak office and school hours, causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters.

According to officials, trains were running with delays between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat stations, while normal services were maintained across all other corridors of the network.

Several passengers complained that the travel time from Vishwavidyalaya to GTB Nagar, which usually takes only a few minutes, stretched to nearly 50 minutes because of the disruption.

Many said the delays left them struggling to reach offices and schools on time.

DMRC said services were being gradually normalised and efforts were underway to restore smooth operations on the affected section.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Metrometro citiesDelhi Metro

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

