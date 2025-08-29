Home / India News / Odisha 5th in green mobility in India, aims to expand e-bus fleet beyond 1K

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 2:21 PM IST
The Odisha government on Friday said that the state ranks fifth in the country in green mobility, and the authorities have set an ambitious target to enhance its electric bus fleet to over 1,000 in the coming years.

According to data, 14,329 e-buses are currently in operation across India, of which Delhi has the highest number of vehicles at 3,564, followed by Maharashtra (3,296), Karnataka (2,236), and Uttar Pradesh (850), according to an official statement.

Odisha is in the fifth position among all states in the adoption of electric buses.

Odisha has outpaced the neighbouring states in this field West Bengal (391), Andhra Pradesh (238), Chhattisgarh (215) and Jharkhand (46), it claimed.

The central government, under various schemes, provides financial assistance to states to roll out e-buses.

Odisha's Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has been proactive in leveraging this support, while also preparing for an ambitious expansion of services to Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Berhampur, and Angul, the statement said.

Currently, e-buses in Odisha primarily serve commuters in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri.

With 450 e-buses already on the roads and plans to cross the 1,000 mark in the coming years, the state is rapidly expanding its green mobility ecosystem to make cities cleaner, smarter, and more commuter-friendly, a statement said.

To ensure seamless operations, charging stations are being set up at depots and terminals, while smart ticketing systemsincluding QR-based payments, National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) cards, and app-enabled bookingare being introduced, it said.

Housing & Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said, Odisha's rapid strides in e-mobility reflect our commitment to both the environment and the people. The expansion of e-buses is not just about technologyit is about providing dignified, affordable, and eco-friendly travel to every citizen.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Odisha Odisha governmentelectric busesElectric vehicles in India

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

