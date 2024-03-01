Home / India News / Delhi Airport set to reach 100 million capacity with new terminal

Budget carriers IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa are expected to relocate their domestic operations to Terminal 1

Indira Gandhi International Airport
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 10:45 AM IST
The Indira Gandhi International Airport is poised to significantly enhance its passenger handling capacity to over 100 million per year with the upcoming inauguration of Terminal 1, which is nearing completion, according to a report by Financial Express (FE).

Currently, the airport's three terminals collectively manage nearly 70 million passengers annually. Under phase 3A of the expansion initiative, Terminal 1 is on track to augment its capacity from 20 million to 40 million passengers per year.

The ongoing expansion phase of the airport entails investments totalling Rs 12,000 crore, initiated in 2019 to equip the Delhi airport to handle 100 million passengers annually.

Budget carriers IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa are expected to relocate their domestic operations to Terminal 1. Currently, both Terminal 1 and 2 accommodates the domestic operations of low-cost carriers (LCCs). Last year, IndiGo had sought permission to allow international flights from T1, however, no comment has been made on the reported request.

The report by FE indicated that the terminal's construction, interiors, and artwork have been finalised, awaiting official inauguration, following which regulatory approvals will be sought.

Terminal 1 is designed to offer various passenger-friendly amenities, including an automated tray retrieval system (ATRS), individual carrier system (ICS), common usage self-service (CUSS), and self-baggage drop (SBD) kiosks. Additionally, the terminal will boast 22 aerobridges and 13 bussing gates.

Expanding from 60,000 sq meters to 169,000 sq meters, the terminal will feature an increased number of entry gates from 8 to 13. Furthermore, plans include ample parking space, upgraded VIP lounges, a contemporary food court, and optimised spatial arrangements to ensure seamless movement within the airport.

The terminal can be reached using the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line, and feeder buses between Delhi Aerocity Station of Airport Line and Terminal 1 are also available.
 

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

