Meta CEO at Ambanis' event, temples being built in Jamnagar: 5 points

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg joined the star-studded affair to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, commencing in Gujarat on Friday. The three-day bash in Jamnagar is going to be a lavish celebration featuring a performance by pop star Rihanna, an array of events, and a culinary spectacle of 2,500 dishes.

READ: Celebs reach Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash Other than Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, BlackRock co-founder Larry Fink, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai are other notable business tycoons set to attend the event. Ivanka Trump, Saudi Aramco's chairman Yasir Al Rumayyan, Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, and Berkshire Hathaway's Ajit Jain have also been invited.

The celebrations will also be graced by Bollywood superstars, including top actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, among others.