Delhi's air quality worsens to 'very poor' on poll day; fog, rain likely

Improvement in AQI, Grap-3 curbs lifted Delhi's AQI had significantly improved and was recorded at 245 at 8 am on Tuesday after light rain across the city. Owing to the better air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had revoked Grap stage III restrictions on February 3. Improvement in the AQI was attributed to better weather conditions for dispersion of pollutants. The CAQM notification read, "The AQI of Delhi has been recorded as 286 for 03.02.2025 which is 64 paints below the 350 mark to implement the Stage Ill as per the extant directives of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. Further, the forecast by IMD predicts very light rain/ drizzle and favourable wind conditions in the days to come."

Delhi's air quality worsened to 'very poor' on Wednesday after seeing some improvemets in the last couple of days. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was 311 at 8 am on February 5, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).Delhi is set to vote amid the 'very poor' air quality for the Assemly elections on February 5. The results will be declared on February 8.Air quality deteriorated in most parts of Delhi-NCR. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 336, Chandni Chowk recorded a 328 AQI and it was 260 at Burari crossing. In Haryana's Gurguram, the AQI dropped to 234, while in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, the AQI was 'moderate'.Delhi's weather is expected to remain 'partly cloudy' today, according to the India Meterological Department (IMD). The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.07 degrees Celsius and 23.41 degrees Celsius, respectively.