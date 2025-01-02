Delhi bakery owner dies by suicide in Atul Subhash-like case: All we know

A 40-year-old man, who ran a bakery in Delhi, died by suicide after alleging harassment by his wife and in-laws in a 59-minute video. The case bears uncanny similarity to the death case of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, who ended his life alleging harassment by his wife.

Puneet Khurana, who lived with his family in the Kalyan Vihar area, got married to Manika Pahwa in 2016. The couple started ‘For God’s Cake’ bakery, as well as another eatery called ‘Woodbox Café’, which closed some time ago. The couple was in the middle of getting a divorce, reportedly due to disputes over the bakery business.

What Puneet Khurana’s family says

According to Khurana’s family, he was being harassed by his wife and her family due to their business and a house registered in Manika’s name.

According to a report by India Today, the Khurana’s lent Rs 2 crore to Manika’s family for the house, which her father Jagdish promised to return but never did. The Khuranas have submitted a purported video to the police, in which Puneet is seen speaking to his father-in-law about the money.

According to the police, Manika was the last person Puneet spoke to before ending his life. Puneet’s family claimed that the couple argued over the bakery during the call and other business-related disagreements.

Sumit, Puneet’s brother-in-law, claimed that the deceased recorded a 59-minute video before ending his life, in which he detailed alleged harassment by his wife.

Khurana’s sister told news agency ANI that Pahwa had instigated him. Manika Pahwa, her parents and her sister forced my brother, stressed him out, instigated him by saying, “you can’t do anything, die by suicide if you dare”. Puneet shot a video before his death, it is on his phone, he has said everything, about how Manika and his parents pressured him mentally. They threatened to throw our parents out and dared him to open his shop's shutter. They kept abusing him,” she said.

What did Manika Pahwa say?

Less than a week before Puneet’s death, Manika posted a cryptic post on her Instagram account, alleging that she had been subjected to “toxicity and narcissistic abuse”.

“Well feminism suits me, as idealistic values are my core & feminism means giving & getting mere respect. To one another. No slave treatment, and no stopping some girl to speak her mind (sic). Even a house help, guard, rikshawala, a tiny kid deserves respectful treatment. Once a coward fought with me that ‘respect has to be earned’. Ufff! What disgrace na? I disagree, respect has to be given to each and everyone. If not then you lost the respect baby. Phew! Maybe that’s why in India, we address people with ‘aap’, ‘bhaiya’, ‘didi’ to even strangers, isn’t it?” she wrote.

Manika has deleted her account now.

Puneet’s family has filed a police complaint against Manika and her family alleging abetment to suicide. At the time of filing of this report, no police action has been initiated in the case.

Similarities with the Atul Subhash case

This case comes weeks after Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash died by suicide. Subhash, a 34-year-old tech professional, was found dead in his home, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note, a 90-minute video, and a checklist outlining his final days.

Subhash’s suicide note detailed the legal battles initiated by his wife, including allegations of murder, dowry harassment, and unnatural sex.