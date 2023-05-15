Delhi Board of School Education declares first-ever result of class 10, 12

The first-ever results of the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) examination for Classes 10 and 12 were declared on Monday by Education Minister Atishi.

Out of 1,594 students in Class 10, 1,582 appeared in both term-end assessments, and eight of them could not achieve the qualifying grade point 3, the minister said.

Those who remained below the qualifying grade will be given another opportunity to improve through a supplementary assessment after a month, she said.

A total of 672 students registered for Class 12 Board exams and 667 students appeared in both term-end assessments.

Five students who could not achieve the qualifying grade point 3 will also be given another opportunity to improve their grade point through supplementary assessment, she said.

The Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) was established in 2021. The same year, 20 schools of specialised excellence across four domains -- STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts and High End 21st Century Skills -- were established by the Delhi government to encourage specialised education secondary and senior secondary classes.

Students were enrolled in Class 9 across all domains and Class 11 in STEM domain in the DBSE-affiliated schools through an aptitude test.

The DBSE Secondary Certificate Assessment (SCA) was conducted in two terms. The second term-end assessments were held between March 10 and March 29 this year.

The DBSE Senior Secondary Certificate Assessment (SSCA) was also conducted in two terms. The second term-end assessment were conducted between March 10 and March 27.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said this is a landmark moment.

"Today theose nations are called developed that gave world class education to their children. We worked on education for the last eight year. Every year, 25 per cent of Delhi's budget is allocated to education. In the last eight years, due to this budget the quality of textbooks and uniforms has seen a huge change. In the last three years, many students have moved from private schools to government schools," she said.