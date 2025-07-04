Home / India News / ED raids 8 places in J'khand in money laundering case against Yogendra Sao

The raids have been underway since early morning in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh and Ranchi, based on an ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), official sources told ANI

Money laundering, scam, fraud
The raid pertains to the "generation of substantial proceeds of crime through activities such as extortion, illegal sand mining, and land grabbing." (File Image)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search and survey operations on Friday at eight locations in Jharkhand in connection with a money laundering investigation against former state minister Yogendra Sao, his family members, and associates.

The raids have been underway since early morning in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh and Ranchi, based on an ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), official sources told ANI. 

ALSO READ: ED attaches Mahira Group assets worth ₹557 cr in money laundering case 

The raid pertains to the "generation of substantial proceeds of crime through activities such as extortion, illegal sand mining, and land grabbing."

Similar raids ED had conducted on March 12 last year at 20 locations in Ranchi and Hazaribagh related to Sao, Amba Prasad, MLA and their other family members and associates under the provisions of the PMLA in connection with a case related to criminal activities such as extortion, collection of levy, illegal sand mining and land grabbing. 

  ED had initiated an investigation based on more than 15 First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by the Jharkhand Police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, and the Arms Act, 1959, against Sao, his family members, and his associates.

It is alleged in the FIRs that Sao, Amba Prasad, along with their associates, are involved in various kinds of criminal activities such as extortion, collection of levy, illegal sand mining and land grabbing, as a result of which they have acquired proceeds of crime. 

During the course of the search operation on March 12, 2024, an unexplained cash amount of approximately. Rs 35 lakhs, digital devices, fake stamps from circle offices and banks, and various incriminating documents, including handwritten receipts and diaries, were recovered and seized. Evidence related to illegal sand mining in the state of Jharkhand was also seized during the searches.

"The proceeds of crime generated from such criminal activities have been identified to be acquired in cash and subsequently utilised for further business activities and for the purchase of several immovable properties," ED then said in a statement.

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story