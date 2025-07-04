ED raids 8 places in J'khand in money laundering case against Yogendra Sao

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search and survey operations on Friday at eight locations in Jharkhand in connection with a money laundering investigation against former state minister Yogendra Sao, his family members, and associates.

The raids have been underway since early morning in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh and Ranchi, based on an ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), official sources told ANI.

The raid pertains to the "generation of substantial proceeds of crime through activities such as extortion, illegal sand mining, and land grabbing."

Similar raids ED had conducted on March 12 last year at 20 locations in Ranchi and Hazaribagh related to Sao, Amba Prasad, MLA and their other family members and associates under the provisions of the PMLA in connection with a case related to criminal activities such as extortion, collection of levy, illegal sand mining and land grabbing.

ED had initiated an investigation based on more than 15 First Information Reports (FIRs) registered by the Jharkhand Police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, and the Arms Act, 1959, against Sao, his family members, and his associates. It is alleged in the FIRs that Sao, Amba Prasad, along with their associates, are involved in various kinds of criminal activities such as extortion, collection of levy, illegal sand mining and land grabbing, as a result of which they have acquired proceeds of crime.