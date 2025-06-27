Friday, June 27, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off 105 new e-buses, inaugurates Narela depot

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off 105 new e-buses, inaugurates Narela depot

Gupta said the depot was completed in just 90 days and claimed it reflects the BJP government's commitment to deliver on promises made to Delhi residents

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

CM Rekha Gupta attacked the previous AAP government, accusing it of pushing Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) into losses and fostering a corrupt system. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off 105 new orange-coloured DEVI (Delhi EV Inter-connector) electric buses and inaugurated the newly built Sector A9 depot in Narela, calling it a step towards cleaner and more efficient public transport for the capital.

Gupta said the depot was completed in just 90 days and claimed it reflects the BJP government's commitment to deliver on promises made to Delhi residents.

She also attacked the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, accusing it of pushing Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) into losses and fostering a corrupt system. 

"Buses are Delhi's lifeline. But under the previous government, routes were cut, buses reduced, and corruption seeped in," she said. Referring to the CAG report, Gupta claimed that DTC had incurred losses amounting to Rs 65,000 crore during the earlier regime.

 

She alleged that even the free bus ride scheme for women was marred by corruption and panic buttons were installed "just for show".

Highlighting features of the new nine-metre-long electric buses, Gupta said they are equipped with air conditioning, panic buttons, and real-time monitoring systems. "When we removed paper tickets and moved to cards, AAP spread lies that women would no longer travel for free. But the move was only to curb corruption," she said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh, who was present at the event, said the previous government denied people their right to better buses. "These buses should have arrived by last monsoon, but the former government failed to deliver. Today, the BJP is fulfilling that promise," he said. 

He said that earlier DEVI buses were green in colour, and this is the first time an entire fleet of orange-coloured buses has been introduced. This adds more vibrancy, and we will continue increasing their numbers, as we have been doing since the launch of the DEVI buses.

Delhi BJP leader Yogender Chandolia dismissed AAP's claim that this was just a rebranding exercise. "If these were AAP's buses, they would have been on the roads months ago. These are new buses, purchased and brought in under the BJP. AAP never procured small electric buses - they reused old ones," he said.

Chandolia said the new compact DEVI buses, with seating for 23 and standing space for 17 passengers, are ideal for navigating Delhi's narrow lanes and will benefit people. "This is the real Rekha Gupta Model - clean, modern, and efficient public transport," he added.

Currently, Delhi operates around 2,000 electric buses, and officials said the number will continue to rise, with a goal of achieving 100 per cent electrification of the bus fleet by 2027.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

