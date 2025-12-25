Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates Atal Canteens, announces welfare plans

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth centenary, and announced that "Atal Canteens" are being inaugurated to provide subsidised meals to the poor.

Speaking at the inauguration event, Gupta said 45 Atal Canteens are being inaugurated in line with the government's election promise, while work on the remaining 55 will be completed soon.

"Under the scheme, labourers, needy people and families living in jhuggi clusters will get a full meal for Rs 5. The idea is to ensure that people eat with dignity," she said, adding that lakhs of residents would benefit from the initiative.

Recalling Vajpayee's contribution to Delhi's infrastructure, the chief minister said the former prime minister flagged off the Delhi Metro on December 24, 2002, when Kolkata was the only city with a metro system. She said the capital now has a 394-km metro network, which was expanded further under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gupta also took a swipe at previous governments, alleging they made promises without releasing funds. She said the present government is releasing Rs 2,700 crore even for projects pertaining to earlier periods. Highlighting welfare measures, she said Rs 700 crore has been earmarked this year for improving living conditions in jhuggi clusters, and regular meetings are being held to facilitate housing for slum dwellers.