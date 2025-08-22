Delhi CM Rekha Gupta likely to resume official engagements from today

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who was confined to her residence after the attack on her, is likely to resume her official engagements from Friday, officials said.

Gupta, who has been staying in her official residence in Civil Lines since the attack on Wednesday morning, is also likely to return to her office at the Delhi Secretariat, the officials added further.

The chief minister was assaulted by a 41-year-old man from Rajkot, identified as Rajeshbhai Khimji, during a 'Jan Sunwai' session at her camp office.

The accused was arrested, and a case under various charges, including attempt to murder, was registered against him.