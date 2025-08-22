Home / India News / Delhi CM Rekha Gupta likely to resume official engagements from today

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta likely to resume official engagements from today

Gupta, who has been staying in her official residence in Civil Lines since the attack on Wednesday morning, is also likely to return to her office at the Delhi Secretariat

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who was confined to her residence after the attack on her. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 6:36 AM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who was confined to her residence after the attack on her, is likely to resume her official engagements from Friday, officials said.

Gupta, who has been staying in her official residence in Civil Lines since the attack on Wednesday morning, is also likely to return to her office at the Delhi Secretariat, the officials added further.

The chief minister was assaulted by a 41-year-old man from Rajkot, identified as Rajeshbhai Khimji, during a 'Jan Sunwai' session at her camp office.

The accused was arrested, and a case under various charges, including attempt to murder, was registered against him.

The officials at the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that Gupta will attend an event, 'Vastrika', at the garment hub of Delhi, Gandhi Nagar, at 11.30 am on Friday.

She will also attend the grand finale of 'Ideathon', an event by the industries department, at the Ashok Hotel in Chanakyapuri at 4 pm, they added.

Earlier in the day, Gupta asserted that her 'Jan Sunwai' programme will be held in every assembly constituency and will not be restricted to her residence only.

Stressing that every moment of her life is dedicated to Delhi, she said, "Despite all these unexpected blows, I will never abandon Delhi."  Recalling her father's teachings, she noted that women possess double the strength to overcome difficulties and must endure countless tests to prove themselves. "I am ready too," she emphasised.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Rekha GuptaDelhi governmentBJP

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

