RAU's IAS coaching deaths: HC to hear plea seeking high-level panel probe

RAU's IAS coaching centre's basement flooded on Saturday after an SUV drove through the flooded road outside, causing a ripple effect in the water, resulting in the institute's gates to collapse

UPSC coaching, UPSC exam coaching centre, coaching centre

New Delhi: Security personnel stand guard near a UPSC exam coaching centre after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of the coaching centre was flooded by rainwater, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 28, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear a plea on Wednesday regarding the basement flooding incident at Rau’s IAS Study Circle in old Rajendra Nagar in Delhi, which occurred on Saturday, tragically resulting in the deaths of three students. The plea seeks the formation of a high-level committee to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Three civil service aspirants Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nevin Dalwin from Kerala died after the basement of the building, illegally operated as a library suddenly flooded, leaving several students trapped inside.

Centre forms panel to probe RAU’s IAS coaching deaths

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday constituted a committee to investigate the incident.

The flooding occurred when the institute’s gates gave way under the pressure of water from the road outside. That evening, heavy rainfall had resulted in the accumulation of water up to waist-deep on the roads. As an SUV drove through the flooded area, the ripple effect from the vehicle’s movement caused the water to slam against the gates, leading to its collapse and subsequent flooding.

The Delhi police have arrested the car driver and the coaching centre’s owner.

SUV driver arrested by Delhi Police

The driver of the car and the coaching centre’s owner are among those arrested by the Delhi police in the matter.

The petition in HC was mentioned for urgent hearing on Tuesday. A HC bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela listed the matter for Wednesday if the petition is in order by afternoon. The plea sought a probe by a panel and a report on coaching institutes that are operating illegally.                                                          

Protest erupts over safety violation

Rau’s IAS Study Circle institute was found to have flouted multiple norms including lacking a drainage system in the basement. The students got stuck during the flooding as the only point of entry and exit points were jammed as the biometric system malfunctioned.

The streets of old Rajendra Nagar have been witnessing intensified protests from the IAS aspirants as the students demanded accountability for the incident and demanded strict action against the perpetrators. They alleged negligence on the part of the authorities.

Since the incident, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has sealed at least 13 coaching centres found to have violated safety norms.

Topics : UPSC Delhi Police BS Web Reports coaching Delhi-NCR Floods

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

