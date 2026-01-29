Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / India News / Delhi court acquits L-G Saxena in defamation case filed by Medha Patkar

Delhi court acquits L-G Saxena in defamation case filed by Medha Patkar

Patkar and Saxena had been locked in a legal tussle since 2000 after she filed a suit against him for publishing advertisements against her and the 'Narmada Bachao Andolan'

V K Saxena, Vinai Kumar Saxena
Blue Star (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 5:19 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

A court here on Thursday acquitted Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in a 25-year-old defamation case filed by activist Medha Patkar, stating that the complainant failed to prove her charges against him.

The order was pronounced by Judicial Magistrate First Class Raghav Sharma. In March 2025, the court had dismissed Patkar's application to examine additional witnesses in the case, terming it a "deliberate attempt to delay the trial, rather than a genuine necessity".

Patkar and Saxena had been locked in a legal tussle since 2000 after she filed a suit against him for publishing advertisements against her and the 'Narmada Bachao Andolan'.

Saxena, who then headed an Ahmedabad-based NGO named 'Council for Civil Liberties', had also filed two cases against Patkar in 2001 for making derogatory remarks against him on a TV channel and issuing a defamatory press statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Baramati plane crash investigation progressing expeditiously: MoCA

Freedom of speech no licence for defamatory online campaigns: Delhi HC

SC stays implementation of new UGC norms; 2012 regulations to continue

Toll hits 21 in Bengal fire, 28 still missing; prohibitory orders imposed

Five Delhi schools receive bomb threats; declared hoax after thorough check

Topics :DelhiMedha Patkardefamation

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story