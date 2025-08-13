Home / India News / SC orders rare EVM recount, flips Haryana sarpanch poll result after row

SC orders rare EVM recount, flips Haryana sarpanch poll result after row

The Supreme Court ordered a rare recount of all booths in a Haryana sarpanch poll, overturning the earlier declared result after the fresh count showed a different winner

Supreme Court, SC
The Sarpanch election was held on November 2, 2022, and Kuldeep Singh was declared the winner. (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court summoned Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other poll records to recount votes in a sarpanch (village head) election in Haryana. The case involved the Gram Panchayat of Buana Lakhu village in Panipat district.
 
A Bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and N Kotiswar Singh ordered the recount after a dispute arose over the election results. The recounting was done inside the Supreme Court, overseen by its registrar, and was fully videographed in the presence of both parties, Live Law reported.
 

Election dispute reaches SC

 
The Sarpanch election was held on November 2, 2022, and Kuldeep Singh was declared the winner. Mohit Kumar, the rival candidate, challenged the result through an election petition.
 
On April 22, 2025, the Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division)-cum-Election Tribunal in Panipat ordered a recount of votes from booth no. 69. The Deputy Commissioner was directed to carry it out on May 7. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court later set aside this order.
 
This prompted Mohit Kumar to approach the Supreme Court.   
 

SC orders recount of all booths

 
When the matter came up on July 31, the top court ordered the production of all EVMs and poll records — not just those from one booth, the news report said.
 
"Taking into consideration the peculiar facts and circumstances of this case, the Deputy Commissioner and the District Election Officer, Panipat, Haryana is directed to produce all the EVMs before the Registrar of this Court, to be nominated by the Secretary General, at 10 a.m. on August 6, 2025. The nominated Registrar shall recount the votes, not only of the disputed booth but of all the booths. The recounting shall be duly videographed. The petitioner as well as the respondent no.1 or their authorised agents shall remain present at the time of recounting," the court said in its order.
 
The recount took place on August 6 with party representatives and lawyers present. Votes from booths 65 to 70 were tallied again. The revised count showed Mohit Kumar securing 1,051 votes, ahead of Kuldeep Singh, who got 1,000.
 
The registrar submitted a report of the recount to the court. On August 11, the Bench observed there was “prima facie no reason” to doubt the report, as it had been videographed and signed by both parties’ representatives, the news report said.   
 

High court order overturned

 
The Supreme Court set aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order and declared Mohit Kumar the duly elected Sarpanch.
 
"The Deputy Commissioner-cum-Election Officer, Panipat is, accordingly, directed to issue a Notification in this regard within two days declaring the appellant as the elected Sarpanch of the above-mentioned Gram Panchayat. The appellant shall be entitled to assume the said office forthwith and perform his duties," the court ordered.
 
It also clarified that any remaining disputes could be raised before the election tribunal, but the tribunal must accept the registrar’s report as the final recount result. The resealed report and EVMs will now be sent to the Tribunal to become part of the official record.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

How to book your seat for Independence Day 2025 celebrations at Red Fort?

Independence Day 2025: How to participate in Har Ghar Tiranga, know steps

UP court orders FIR against Union MoS, four others in land dispute case

WB chief secy summoned by ECI over refusal to suspend 'tainted' officers

Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Uri sector, one soldier killed

Topics :Supreme CourtEVM machineEVM rowHaryanaBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story