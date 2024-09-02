Business Standard
SC grants bail to Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal assault case

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan directed that Kumar will not be reinstated as a personal assistant to Kejriwal or given any official assignment in the chief minister's office

Kumar allegedly assaulted Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP, on May 13 at Kejriwal's official residence. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal assault case.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan directed that Kumar will not be reinstated as a personal assistant to Kejriwal or given any official assignment in the chief minister's office.
The top court also restrained Kumar from entering the chief minister's residence till all witnesses have been examined.
Kumar allegedly assaulted Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP, on May 13 at Kejriwal's official residence.
An FIR was registered against Kumar on May 16 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or using criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide. He was arrested on May 18.
While denying him bail, the high court had said the accused enjoys "considerable influence" and no ground has been made out to grant him the relief. It cannot be ruled out that witnesses may be influenced or evidence tampered with in case the petitioner is released on bail, it had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

