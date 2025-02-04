Delhi Election 2025: Step-by-step guide to checking your name in voter list

The high-octane campaigning for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 has ended. Now, it is over to Delhi's voters to elect the national capital's next government. Polling is scheduled on February 5 and counting of votes on February 8.

Now, it's all on Delhi voters whom they elect to rule the national capital for the next five years. Delhi with 1.56 crore voters will go for elections in 13,766 polling stations on February 5.

This year, 83.76 lakh are men, 72.36 lakh are women, and 1,267 are third-gender voters who will participate in the Assembly elections. They need to carry their Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) or any other approved government-issued identification like Aadhar to the polling booth to cast their votes.

How do you check your name in the voter list?

Here are some steps to check your name on the voter list:

Firstly, visit the Election Commission of India website, https://www.eci.gov.in/

On the home page, check for the “Voter Information” or “Voter Services” section.

You have two options for searching for your voter details. One is by EPIC Number and the second option is by your name.

Search your name in the voter list with the EPIC number

If you have an EPIC number, enter it directly in the search field. In case you don’t have the card, here are the steps to search EPIC number:

Visit the National Voters’ Service Portal - https://voters.eci.gov.in/

Then enter your details such as your name, birthdate, father’s or husband’s name, gender, and state.

Now, click on the 'search' option and your EPIC number will appear on the screen.

Other ways to find your name on the voter list

The other option is to search your name in the voter list. However, in this case, you need to enter your other details as well like your state, district, and assembly constituency, to search.

If you are searching by name, enter your first and last names.

Then hit the ‘Submit’ button after completing all the details.

Once you hit the 'submit' button, your voter registration information will appear on the screen.

It will have your name, EPIC number, polling station, and other details.

If your name appears on the list, you can vote on February 5.

You can download or print your voter information for easy access on election day.

The portal will allow you to update your information or complete the registration process if you find any errors.

Saksham App: Empowering Persons with Disabilities (PwDs)

The Election Commission of India introduced the Saksham App for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). This app allows PwDs to register easily, verify their voter details and request additional assistance on polling day.

What are the Key Features of the Saksham App?