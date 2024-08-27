Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Delhi excise case: Court extends Kejriwal's judicial custody till Sep 3

Delhi excise case: Court extends Kejriwal's judicial custody till Sep 3

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody after he was produced before the court through video conference on expiry of the judicial custody granted earlier

The court is currently hearing arguments on whether to take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 3:44 PM IST
A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam till September 3.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended Kejriwal's custody after he was produced before the court through video conference on expiry of the judicial custody granted earlier.

The court is currently hearing arguments on whether to take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed against Kejriwal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).


First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

