Train to J&K boon to tourists, as well as locals, says Farooq Abdullah

The former J&K chief minister said the train that connects Kashmir with the rest of India will be a reliable transport link for the people of the valley

Anantnag: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) President Farooq Abdullah addresses a public meeting ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, in Anantnag, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 10:38 AM IST
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said the new train service to Kashmir launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will benefit the locals as well as tourists.

"I am very happy that I am traveling by this train to Katra today. It has been the biggest benefit for us," Abdullah, who was accompanied by several party colleagues, told reporters before boarding the train.

The former J-K chief minister said the train that connects Kashmir with the rest of India will be a reliable transport link for the people of the valley.

"The road (between Srinagar and Jammu) gets closed sometimes and the airlines start fleecing the people by jacking up the prices. With this train, people will be saved from that," he said.

Abdullah said the railway link will also prove to be beneficial to the horticulture sector in Kashmir as the produce will reach the markets faster.

"It will also benefit tourists visiting Kashmir," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

