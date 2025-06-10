National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday said the new train service to Kashmir launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will benefit the locals as well as tourists.

"I am very happy that I am traveling by this train to Katra today. It has been the biggest benefit for us," Abdullah, who was accompanied by several party colleagues, told reporters before boarding the train.

The former J-K chief minister said the train that connects Kashmir with the rest of India will be a reliable transport link for the people of the valley.

"The road (between Srinagar and Jammu) gets closed sometimes and the airlines start fleecing the people by jacking up the prices. With this train, people will be saved from that," he said.