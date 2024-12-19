Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Parliament scuffle: Delhi Police registers FIR against Rahul Gandhi

Earlier in the day, the BJP filed a police complaint against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of "physical assault and incitement" during a scuffle in Parliament premises

An FIR under section 117, 125, 131, 351, 3(5) was registered. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 9:51 PM IST
Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with a scuffle at Parliament, an officer said.

An FIR under section 117 (voluntary causing grievous hurt), 125 (act of endangering life or personal safety of others), 131 (use of criminal force), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS was registered at Parliament Street Police station. 

Earlier in the day, the BJP filed a police complaint against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of "physical assault and incitement" during a scuffle in Parliament premises, and sought his indictment under sections of attempt to murder and other charges.

BJP MP Hemang Joshi, accompanied by party colleagues Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj, visited the Parliament Street Police Station and filed the complaint.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

