Home / India News / Delhi govt likely to provide luxury buses for pilgrimage sites near city

Delhi govt likely to provide luxury buses for pilgrimage sites near city

More than 71,000 people from Delhi have gone on pilgrimages by 72 trains under the scheme so far, Kejriwal said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2023 | 6:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government is considering sending senior citizens to pilgrimage sites near the national capital on luxury buses under the Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojna, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

More than 71,000 people from Delhi have gone on pilgrimages by 72 trains under the scheme so far, Kejriwal said.

"I want every elderly person in Delhi to go on a pilgrimage but sometimes, trains are not available. So, luxury buses can be used to send people to nearby pilgrimage places like Ayodhya," he said.

The chief minister met a group of people headed for a pilgrimage to Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat at the Thyagraj Stadium here. He asked them to seek blessings for Delhi and the country.

Also Read

CM Yogi to gift Mukhya Mantri Khet Suraksha Yojana to all UP farmers

ICC World Cup 2023: Renovation works in full swing at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

BJP follows AAP, launches free pilgrimage programme for Delhi's elderly

Arunachal CM holds 26th e-Pragati meet, seeks timeline on pending issues

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

CBI, ED work independently, no interference from govt: Jitendra Singh

Aware of BSF's role in securing nation, will ensure better facilities: Shah

Delhi Metro services to start early on I-Day, no parking at stations

PM advises G20 nations to look at confiscations for fast recovery of assets

SC dismisses NHRC's plea on deploying observers for WB rural polls

Topics :DelhiDelhi governmentLuxury travel

First Published: Aug 12 2023 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story