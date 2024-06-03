Home / India News / Delhi govt plea for water: SC says meeting of UYRB to be held on June 5

Delhi govt plea for water: SC says meeting of UYRB to be held on June 5

The apex court was hearing a Delhi government plea seeking a direction to Haryana to release the surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to the national capital to mitigate its ongoing water crisis

water shortage, water tanker
New Delhi: People collect drinking water from a tanker on a hot summer day, at Vivekanand camp, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 1:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court said Monday an emergent meeting of the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) be held on June 5 so that the problem of water scarcity in Delhi is properly addressed.

The apex court was hearing a Delhi government plea seeking a direction to Haryana to release the surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh to the national capital to mitigate its ongoing water crisis.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A vacation bench of Justices P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan noted that the advocates appearing for the Centre and the governments of Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh have agreed that a meeting of the UYRB be held to address the issue of scarcity of water in the national capital.

"In the course of hearing, all the parties agreed that there should be a non-adversarial approach to the problem of scarcity of water faced by the citizens of Delhi," the bench said.

It said the lawyers have "agreed that there shall be an emergent meeting of the Upper Yamuna River Board on June 5 to address the issues agitated in this petition and all other connected issues in right earnest so that the problem of scarcity of water for the citizens of Delhi shall be properly addressed".

The bench said the matter be posted for hearing on June 6 along with the minutes of the meeting of the board and the suggested steps to be taken by the stakeholders to solve the problem.

The plea filed by Delhi's Water Minister Atishi has made the Centre, the BJP-governed Haryana and the Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh parties to the petition, saying that access to water is essential for survival and is one of the basic human rights.

The petition has sought a direction to the Haryana government for immediate and continuous release of water at the Wazirabad barrage, including but not limited to the full surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh for the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

Also Read

Decoding Delhi's water crisis: Causes, impact, and sustainable solutions

Rs 2,000 fine for wasting water in Delhi: A look at fines in other nations

Bengaluru brew blues: Is India's Silicon Valley in for thirsty times ahead?

Speed limit on Yamuna E-way to be reduced to 75 kmph next week; here's why

DDA issues notices to remove construction waste at Yamuna floodplain

IMD today weather: Heatwave in Northern region; rain in South, East India

After Amul, Mother Dairy hikes milk price by Rs 2/litre; Check latest rates

Delhi excise case: Court extends BRS leader K Kavitha's custody till July 3

Raveena Tandon, driver shoved by mob amid rash driving allegations

Bengaluru rains break 133-yr-old record, city registers wettest June day

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Delhi governmentSupreme CourtYamuna riverWater shortageDelhi Water crisiswater supply

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story