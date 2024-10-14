Kerala govt adopts resolution demanding withdrawal of Wakf Amendment Bill

The Kerala Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution against the proposed amendment to the Wakf Act by the Centre. State Minister for Minority Welfare, Wakf and Hajj Pilgrimage, V Abdurahiman presented the resolution for the government, alleging that the proposed amendments by the union government are against the values and rights ensured in the country's Constitution and a gross violation of the federalist principles. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The resolution alleged that the proposed bill, which is now under the consideration of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, violates the fundamental rights, right to belief, federalism, secularism, and democracy.

The proposed bill also aimed at seizing the powers of the states in enacting laws related to the Wakf and violates the federal principles of the Indian Constitution, it said.

"The move to omit democratically elected members from the Board and to include only nominated members and a chairman nominated by the nominated members would be completely against the democratic system," the resolution further said.

It said that such an amendment would dilute the power and functionality of the Wakf Board and Wakf Tribunal, violating the secular principles of the Indian Constitution.

The resolution noted that the Wakf Act is in place for ensuring members of the respective religion to protect properties of Wakf Endowments and establishments, which are in tune with the rights provided by Article 26 of the Constitution.

The resolution demanded the Centre to withdraw the proposal for the amendment bill.

Speaker A N Shamseer later announced that the House unanimously adopted the resolution.