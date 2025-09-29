Home / India News / Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off 3 Amrit Bharat, 4 passenger trains for Bihar

Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off 3 Amrit Bharat, 4 passenger trains for Bihar

The three Amrit Bharat Express Trains will be connecting 25 districts with 62 stoppages in Bihar, increasing connectivity for the people

union electronics and information technology minister ashwini vaishnaw said the government was also planning to share the gpu compute capacity with some countries of the global south
Vaishnaw flagged off three Amrit Bharat Express Trains and four new passenger trains for Bihar via video conferencing.| File Image
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 12:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off three Amrit Bharat Express Trains and four new passenger trains for Bihar via video conferencing.

The three Amrit Bharat trains include the Darbhanga to Ajmer Amrit Bharat Express, the Muzaffarpur to Hyderabad Express, and the Chhapra to Delhi Amrit Bharat Express.

The three Amrit Bharat Express Trains will be connecting 25 districts with 62 stoppages in Bihar, increasing connectivity for the people.

Highlighting the development made in the railway sector in Bihar, he said, "Bihar used to have a railway budget of only Rs 1000 crore, which has now increased to Rs 10,000 crore. Railway is fully electrified, 1899 KM of new tracks were laid, and several other projects are underway."

The Railways Minister further added, "Currently, 28 Vande Bharat services are operating in Bihar, connecting 25 districts with 42 stoppages. Under the Amrit Bharat project, 28 districts will be covered, with 62 unique stoppages. A service of the Namo Bharat train has also been inaugurated in Bihar."

Highlighting the preparations for the upcoming Diwali and Chhath Puja, he said, "Last year, during Chhath and Diwali, a record number of over 7,500 special trains were run. This time, arrangements have been made for more than 12,500 special trains."

He congratulated the people of Patna on getting new trains in the state and said, "Under the guidance of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, several new trains are being introduced for Bihar. Darbhanga to Ajmer Amrit Bharat Express, Muzaffarpur to Hyderabad Express, Chhapra to Delhi Amrit Bharat Express, and four new passenger trains."

He further added, "With the blessings of the Prime Minister and the leadership of the Chief Minister, railway development in Bihar is progressing rapidly. In the coming times, Bihar will reclaim its glorious history and play a significant role in the nation's development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Andhra reports steady floodwater levels in Krishna, Godavari rivers

Delhi Police question Chaitanyananda Saraswati on sexual harassment charges

'Her mann ki baat': PM Modi writes foreword for Italian PM Meloni's memoir

Musk's X to appeal Indian court ruling on secretive content removal system

LIVE news updates: PM Modi to inaugurate new office of Delhi BJP at DDU Marg

Topics :Ashwini VaishnawTrainsIndian trainsBihar

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story