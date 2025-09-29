Karur stampede: Nirmala Sitharaman, L Murgan visit injured at hospital

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday reached the site of the September 27 stampede in Karur in Tamil Nadu in which 41 people lost their lives.

The Union Minister then visited the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur.

Earlier today, she arrived at the Coimbatore International Airport before proceeding to the site of the stampede that took place during a public event of TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) chief and actor Vijay.

Sitharaman was accompanied by Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan.

Meanwhile, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court will hear later today a case filed by TVK in the stampede.

The Tamil Nadu government has today appointed Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Premanandan as the new investigating officer to lead the probe into the stampede that occurred during the TVK president's rally. ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi speaks with TN CM Stalin, TVK chief Vijay over Karur stampede The death toll rose to 41 today, with two more victims succumbing to injuries, while 67 others continue to receive treatment in various hospitals. Among the deceased are 18 women, 13 men, five young girls, and five young boys. So far, 34 victims are from the Karur district, two each from the Erode, Tiruppur, and Dindigul districts, and one from the Salem district.

The massive crowd at Vijay's rally on Saturday evening reportedly turned chaotic, triggering panic. Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals. Sources had said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy. ALSO READ: Karur stampede: Vijay's rally tragedy puts star power under the spotlight TVK president Vijay has termed the loss "irreparable", said he stands with the bereaved families and confirmed Rs 20 lakh compensation for each family of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for the injured. "No words can comfort this pain, but I share your grief," he said. Political leaders across party lines, including Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, and Union leaders, have expressed grief and called for strict measures to prevent recurrence.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, expressing deep grief, said, "This is an unbearable loss for Tamil Nadu. We have ordered a judicial inquiry and appointed a new senior officer to ensure accountability and prevent such tragedies in the future." He also announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for each person undergoing treatment. Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) accused the government of failing to anticipate the massive turnout. "Despite knowing Vijay's rally would attract thousands, there was inadequate crowd management and security. The government must take responsibility for these avoidable deaths," he said.