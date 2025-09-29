Home / India News / Congress urges Maharashtra Assembly to hold special session for rain crisis

Congress urges Maharashtra Assembly to hold special session for rain crisis

Wadettiwar is the second Oppn leader, after former minister and NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil, to write to the governor, demanding a special session of the state legislature to address the rain crisis

Maharashtra Flood
Major roads connecting villages and cities have caved in, crippling transportation (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 12:54 PM IST
Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday demanded that a special session of the Maharashtra legislature be convened immediately to discuss the flood situation and extensive damage caused by heavy rains in the state.

Wadettiwar wrote a letter to Governor Acharya Devvrat, drawing his attention to the severe emergency situation prevailing in several parts of Marathwada, Vidarbha and western Maharashtra due to unprecedented rainfall and flooding.

He urged the government to immediately declare a "wet drought" in Maharashtra and announce a comprehensive financial relief and rehabilitation package for the affected farmers and people.

Wadettiwar is the second Opposition leader, after former minister and NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil, to write to the governor, demanding a special session of the state legislature to address the rain crisis.

The CLP leader said the natural calamity has left farmers and ordinary people in deep distress, causing irreparable losses.

Standing crops on more than four lakh hectares have been completely destroyed, while farmlands have been eroded in several places, rendering the farmers' hard work futile. Livestock has been washed away, houses have collapsed and there has been loss of lives, he pointed out.

Electric poles and power lines have been damaged, disrupting the electricity supply in many areas. Major roads connecting villages and cities have caved in, crippling transportation, while contamination of drinking water has triggered a serious public health crisis, the Congress leader said in the letter.

Wadettiwar stressed the need for urgent policy decisions to pull the state out of this crisis.

He also demanded fulfillment of the promise of farm loan waiver, along with prompt compensation based on proper assessment of crop and property losses.

"To hold an in-depth discussion on this grave issue and to take concrete policy decisions that will provide relief to the people, a special session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly should be convened without delay," Wadettiwar said in the letter.

Earlier, senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil on Sunday urged the governor to convene a three-day special session of the legislature to discuss the widespread damage caused by heavy rains and floods across the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :MaharashtraMaharashtra AssemblyrainsMumbai rainsCongress

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

