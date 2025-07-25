Delhi HC seeks NIA's response on Abdul Rashid's plea in terror funding case

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a plea by jailed Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid seeking interim bail to attend the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.
Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid and in jail in a 2017 terror funding case, has also challenged a trial court order asking him to bear travel expenses of ₹1.44 lakh per day for attending Parliament in custody from July 24 to August 4.
A bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Shalinder Kaur issued notice to the NIA on the plea and listed the matter for further hearing on July 29.
The court is also scheduled to hear on July 29 Rashid's regular bail plea in the case.
The Baramulla MP has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the case.
During the brief hearing, Rashid's counsel submitted that the MP has already been saddled with Rs 17 lakh cost to represent the public at large in Parliament.
He said Rashid was previously allowed to attend Parliament and that he was losing every day as he was unable to attend the session due to the huge costs.
Rashid sought interim bail or custody parole with travel expenses to carry out his duty as a parliamentarian.
Custody parole entails a prisoner being escorted by armed police personnel to the place of visit.
On July 22, the trial court granted custody parole to Rashid to attend the Monsoon session from July 24 to August 4, subject to payment of travel expenses.
Rashid, who defeated Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, is facing allegations that he funded separatists and terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the NIA's FIR, Rashid's name cropped up during the interrogation of businessman and co-accused Zahoor Watali.
After being charge-sheeted in October 2019, a special NIA court framed charges against Rashid and others in March 2022 under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging war against the government), and 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code and for offences relating to terrorist acts and terror funding under the UAPA.
