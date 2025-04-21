Delhi HC to hear 52 pending cases previously listed before Justice Varma

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice stating that the roster bench will hear afresh 52 pending cases earlier assigned to the Division Bench of Justice Yashwant Varma and Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, where no orders have been recorded.

The official notice from the court states, "It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that the following matters, previously listed before the Division Bench comprising Justice Yashwant Varma and Justice Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, in which a next hearing date had been assigned but no orders were drawn, shall be re-listed and heard afresh before the roster bench."

The transfer of Justice Yashwant Varma from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court has stirred controversy, coming in the wake of an ongoing investigation into allegations that semi-burnt sacks of cash were discovered at his residence. Recently, his swearing-in, conducted privately instead of at the customary public ceremony, raised further questions.

Before his transfer, Justice Varma served at the Delhi High Court, where his tenure was marked by handling key cases across constitutional and corporate law.

His name became embroiled in controversy after a substantial amount of cash was allegedly discovered at his residence during a fire on March 14.

The Supreme Court conducted an inquiry into the matter and published a report, but due to the sensitivity of the case, it decided to keep the findings redacted, restricting public and parliamentary access. The Supreme Court has also constituted a three-sitting judge panel to enquiry into the matter.