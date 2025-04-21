Sunday chaos: Why flight delays keep troubling flyers at Delhi airport?

Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport were severely disrupted on Sunday, with numerous arrivals and departures experiencing delays. The airport operator claims airlines disregarded disruption warnings issued four months in advance and failed to modify their flight schedules accordingly.

Why Delhi airport is facing flight delays

According to Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) officials, the chaos was triggered by a combination of inadequate planning and prolonged communication breakdowns. With one of the airport’s four runways closed for upgrades during the peak summer travel season and an unexpected shift in wind direction, the airport’s capacity was significantly reduced, leading to a series of complications that left thousands of travellers stranded.

Flight delays at Delhi airport on chaotic Sunday

ALSO READ: Flight delays continue at Delhi airport; govt might reopen stalled runway As of 11.30 pm Sunday, 501 departures and 384 arrivals were delayed, affecting thousands of passengers, according to flight-tracking service Flightradar24. Flightradar24 also reported that departures experienced average delays of one hour, while arrivals faced even longer delays averaging 75 minutes.

Airlines implement ‘minimal or no changes’

DIAL, which operates the airport, stated that airlines received notification about the scheduled runway upgrades and possible wind disruptions four months in advance, but implemented “minimal or no changes” in response. “The closure of Runway 10/28 since 8th April for essential Instrument Landing System (ILS) upgradation, was planned well in advance in consultation with all relevant stakeholders and based on historical wind patterns over 4 months ago…it was agreed amongst all stakeholders, including Airlines and ATC [air traffic control] that will be temporary capacity constraints for arrivals…,” DIAL said in a statement on X.

“During such moments the Airlines are to reschedule or cancel flights at short notice in interest of passenger safety and convenience… However, there were minimal to no changes made. Unfortunately this limited action/non action has led to significant operational challenges for all the stakeholders including Delhi airport and ATC and in the end impacted the passengers significantly,” it added.

Delhi airport to reopen runway 10/28 in early May

DIAL announced on Sunday that the upgrade work on runway RW 10/28 will be put on hold temporarily , and the runway is expected to reopen for operations in the first week of May. The airport operates four runways: RW 09/27, RW 11R/29L, RW 11L/29R, and RW 10/28. “Runway 10/28 will be brought back into operation in the first week of May, with the remaining upgrade activities deferred for a month or so,” it said.

