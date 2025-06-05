Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 10:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Smog, Yamuna pollution biggest environment issues in Delhi: SC judge

Smog, Yamuna pollution biggest environment issues in Delhi: SC judge

The judge was speaking at the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) Climate Change Conference and Awards 2025 when he emphasised on environmental protection

SC, Supreme Court

He highlighted the two major issues -- air pollution and a polluted Yamuna -- Delhi has been grappling with required attention (Representative image: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Karol on Thursday said smog and Yamuna River pollution were the biggest environmental issues in the national capital.

The judge was speaking at the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) Climate Change Conference and Awards 2025 when he emphasised on environmental protection.

Each citizen, he said, was responsible to protect the environment and the onus wasn't just on the judiciary, the executive and the legislature.

"We have to make sure that the environment, be it in any form, has to be protected. I would also say this, that over the years we have developed certain principles, and the public trust doctrine is one such doctrine which we must always keep in mind," Justice Karol said.

 

He continued, "But I would say this, if you were to see our report card in the last 75 years, or since the 1980s, what have we done? Have we done enough to protect the environment? My view is that a lot needs to be done, at all levels. And I would borrow an expression, that the solution to the problem now is grassroots solutions to an international problem. The way forward, according to me, is that we as individuals have to take up the causes pertaining to the environment."  Environmental issues could not be left to the courts for passing of verdicts, the legislature for making relevant laws or the executive for implementing them, he added.

Also Read

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, Water Pollution, Yamuna, Delhi Yamuna

Danish experts run pilot to boost efficiency of Delhi wastewater plant

Supreme Court

SC asks CEC to examine plea alleging embankment on Yamuna for mining

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Yamuna riverfront to mirror Sabarmati, will be ready on time: Amit Shah

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, Water Pollution, Yamuna, Delhi Yamuna

Delhi govt approves ₹4,000 crore for Yamuna cleaning, prison, EV infra

Yamuna, Delhi Yamuna, Water pollution

What can Delhi learn from Germany's Rhine cleanup to revive the Yamuna?

"Each one of us, as responsible citizens, has to understand, become aware of, and ensure that we protect the environment for posterity."  He highlighted the two major issues -- air pollution and a polluted Yamuna -- Delhi has been grappling with required attention.

"I don't know how many of you have travelled in the metro, or how many of you have gone beyond the Lutyens. But if you go to Noida or Trans-Yamuna, you would see what Yamuna really is. These are the two biggest challenges," Justice Karol said.

He outlined judiciary's "zealous" role in protecting the environment.

"The reason is very clear. And it is that Mother Earth is not ours. We are there for her and we are there not only for her but also for posterity, for future generations, not only in India, but the world over," the judge said.

Justice Karol, as a result, urged each citizen to take up the cause of protecting the environment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RCB event, Bengaluru stampede

LIVE news: Karnataka High Court registers suo motu case on Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede

SSC Chairman

SSC updates 'mySSC' app enabling mobile Aadhaar-based job applications

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

Mutual understanding among political class should continue: RSS chief

home ministry

Southern states' delimitation concerns to be addressed in due course: MHA

caste census, castes, caste survey

After 16-year gap, Census to be held in two phases by 2027

Topics : Yamuna river SC judges smog pollution Delhi Pollution

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon