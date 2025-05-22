The Delhi government is set to organise a large-scale job fair later this year to boost employment opportunities for young people in the capital.

Kapil Mishra recently met officials from the Directorate of Employment (DoE) to plan ways to connect job seekers with potential employers, according to an official statement. Labour and Employment Minister

“The aim is to ensure coordinated efforts between government departments and industry bodies,” Mishra said.

He added that funding for the job fair has already been provisioned in the Delhi government's Budget for 2025–26.

“A common platform will be developed to enable direct interaction between employers and job seekers. The first such fair is likely to take place in July,” he said.

During the meeting, it was decided that industry associations such as the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci), the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Dicci), the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the PHD Chamber of Commerce would be consulted.

Government bodies including the Department of Training and Technical Education, the Department of Higher Education, and the Vocational Branch of the Education Department will also be engaged.

“The data will help compile a list of both job-seeking youth and recruiting organisations,” a senior labour department official said.

Mishra also directed departments to collect information on campus placements and recruitment drives from universities and technical institutes under their jurisdiction.

“Timely data collection will allow better planning and outreach,” he noted.

He further instructed that a joint meeting be held next week with all concerned departments and institutions.

“The agenda will include finalising the venue, estimating the number of participants, and identifying employers and candidates likely to attend,” he added.

“It will not only help the youth find employment but also contribute to the economic development of Delhi,” Mishra said.