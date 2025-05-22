The Delhi government is set to organise a large-scale job fair later this year to boost employment opportunities for young people in the capital.
Labour and Employment Minister Kapil Mishra recently met officials from the Directorate of Employment (DoE) to plan ways to connect job seekers with potential employers, according to an official statement.
“The aim is to ensure coordinated efforts between government departments and industry bodies,” Mishra said.
He added that funding for the job fair has already been provisioned in the Delhi government's Budget for 2025–26.
“A common platform will be developed to enable direct interaction between employers and job seekers. The first such fair is likely to take place in July,” he said.
During the meeting, it was decided that industry associations such as the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci), the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Dicci), the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the PHD Chamber of Commerce would be consulted.