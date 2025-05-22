Home / India News / SC asks IAF not to release woman officer part of Op Sindoor from service

SC asks IAF not to release woman officer part of Op Sindoor from service

The Supreme Court observed that uncertainty for skilled IAF officers may not serve the armed forces well as it stayed Wing Commander Nikita Pandey's service release

Supreme Court
The bench observed that the lack of permanent commission opportunities for women officers over time has led to recurring Short Service Commission (SSC) recruitments.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 10:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court (SC)  on Thursday stayed the release of Wing Commander Nikita Pandey, a woman officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF) who participated in Operation Balakot and Operation Sindoor, but was denied permanent commission.
 
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh issued notices to the Union government and the IAF, seeking their response while hearing Pandey’s plea. The court said her release would be kept in abeyance for now.
 

The officer’s plea

 
Appearing for the petitioner, Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy said Pandey was a fighter controller who had worked as an expert in the Integrated Air Command and Control Systems (IACCS), which were critical during both operations.
 
She ranks second in the merit list for expert fighter controllers and has served for over 13.5 years. However, a 2019 policy change led to her being denied permanent commission, forcing her exit from service within a month, the plea submitted. 
 

Centre, IAF argue ‘pyramidal structure’

 
Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre and the IAF, said they had no objection to capable officers continuing in service. However, she cited the IAF’s steep pyramidal structure, under which many officers must exit after 14 years to keep the force young.
 
Bhati added that while most officers are found fit during evaluations, comparative merit limits how many can be absorbed into permanent roles.

Also Read

Mutual trust, respect and sensitivity basis of India-China relations: MEA

Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of compromising India's global standing

Revealing Celebi clearance reasons would defeat action's purpose: Centre

Pakistan's economy will pay price for terror attacks, says PM Modi

'Relationship built on sensitivities': India warns Turkey over Pak ties

 

SC raises concern over morale, structure

 
Referring to Pandey’s record, Justice Kant said: “Our Air Force is one of the best in the world. The officers are commendable. Because of them, we sleep peacefully at night.”
 
He noted that uncertainty around careers of qualified officers could be harmful to morale and operations.
 
“That sense of uncertainty may not be good for the armed forces. It’s a layman’s view—we’re not experts—but on minimum benchmarks, there can’t be a compromise.”
 
The court said repeated recruitment under Short Service Commission (SSC), without permanent absorption, was creating avoidable inter se competition.
 
“If you have 100 SSC officers, your system should have the capacity to take 100 of them into permanent commission if they meet suitability criteria,” the bench observed.
 
The court clarified that its interim stay would not create equity in Pandey’s favour and all legal issues remained open. The next hearing is scheduled for 6 August.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CBI charges former J&K governor Satyapal Malik in Kiru hydropower case

Gearing up for space station, Gaganyaan, lunar missions: Isro chairman

ED crossing all limits, violating federal structure of the country: SC

'Law doesn't recognise marital rape': HC drops sex charge against husband

Supreme Court reserves orders on challenges to Waqf Amendment Act 2025

Topics :Operation SindoorBalakotIndian Air ForceBS Web ReportsSupreme Court

First Published: May 22 2025 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story